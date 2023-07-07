New York high school football player on life support after collapsing during conditioning drills

A 17-year-old high school football player in Long Island is on life support after collapsing earlier this week during conditioning drills for the Newfield High School (N.Y.) varsity team.

His name is Robert Bush, and his brother Steve told Newsday that Robert had only been on the field for about four minutes on Monday before passing out due to a cardiac event. He had a pre-existing heart condition.

Coaches performed CPR and used a defibrillator but could not revive Robert – who reportedly went without blood or oxygen to his brain for at least 45 minutes. Steve says there is no brain function for his brother, who’s in a coma at Stony Brook University Hospital.

On Friday morning, a local football coach shared a link on Twitter to a GoFundMe for Robert’s medical expenses, which you can find here. The page has already passed the $10,000 goal.

On behalf of the Half Hollow Hills East football program, My thoughts and prayers go out to Robert Bush @middlecountry and his family. If you would like to make a donation to help offset medical bills please use this link: https://t.co/jalbcqKRq1https://t.co/FWTXgnMk4j pic.twitter.com/0IlHIbm6et — Coach Marcelin (@coachMarceli) July 7, 2023

