Catching a runner between bases can be one of the most exciting parts of baseball for any team. It can also lead to a devastating blunder, though.

Such was the case for this high school softball team – which had a runner pinned between third base and home but couldn’t close the deal, leading to an easy run. Watch.

More softball stories

Watch: Outfielder saves a home run, takes a shot from fence

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 power rankings: Week 14