No. 22 Saguaro takes on Basha: How to watch the top Arizona HS football matchup

It’s a clash of top football programs in the Grand Canyon State on Friday night, September 8, as No. 22 Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) takes on Basha (Chandler, Ariz.).

The Bears will look to rebound from a one-point loss last week at the hands of in-state foe Highland and get back into Super 25 contention. Led by four-star quarterback and Arizona Wildcats commit Demond Williams Jr., Basha has plenty of talent to get back on a winning streak, too, with the offense scoring over 60 points in the opening win.

Standing in the way and looking to create a possible losing streak, the Sabercats have gotten out to a 2-0 start. Like Basha, the Saguaro offense is solid, averaging over 40 points per game. However, the defense hasn’t been as stout, so seeing an outcome similar to the December 10, 2022, Arizona (AIA) Open Division football state championship would not be a huge surprise.

Basha won that game 28-21, securing the program’s first state title…

…while creating a great story arc for the matchup on Friday night!

High school football fans around the nation who are looking to watch the matchup can live-stream the game on the NFHS Network.

