Sierra Canyon takes on Orange Lutheran: How to watch the CIF-SS matchup

It’s a CIF Southern Section showdown on Friday night as Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) takes on Orange Lutheran (Calif.).

The matchup features two of the top teams in the Golden State’s high school football landscape in 2023, with both looking for a fourth win on the season.

For the Lancers, it’s a homecoming game that would provide a nice bounceback from the tough loss to Arizona power Chandler last week, which knocked Orange Lutheran out of the Super 25.

For the Trailblazers, it’s the chance to play spoiler on a ceremonial night, the grandest of stages, while continuing the unbeaten steak in 2023.

Simply put, it’s Mission League vs. Trinity League, a battle of No. 1s under the Friday night lights in SoCal — if ever there was a can’t-miss matchup this would be it.

High school football fans around the nation who are looking to watch the Super 25 matchup can live-stream the game on the NFHS Network.

