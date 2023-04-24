Former USC signee, 4-star PG Silas Demary Jr. confirms commitment to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs mens basketball team got good news this morning when Joe Tipton at On3 reported that Combine Academy (NC) four-star point guard Silas Demary Jr. was committing to the SEC program.

Demary confirmed the news a short time later, sharing Tipton’s report with a “Go Dawgs” comment on Twitter.

Go Dawgs 🐶🐶 https://t.co/tMXHLui5DI — Silas Demary Jr (@silas_demaryjr) April 24, 2023

Going by the composite rankings, Demary (6-foot-4, 180 pounds) is No. 14 among players at his position, second overall in North Carolina and No. 99 nationally in the class of 2023.

Demary had previously been signed to USC. He had also received offers from 16 other schools, including NC State and Tennessee. He told Tipton that he picked Georgia because it’s close to home.

“I chose Georgia because it’s close to home and I love family being at my games… Coach Mike White and the staff believe in me and believe I can come in and add to the winning they’re starting to do. I feel like I’m bringing leadership and a winning attitude to Athens.”

Demary joins four-star forwards Dylan James and Mari Jordan, who have signed their letters of intent. Georgia also has two four-star transfers coming in with Jalen Deloach from VCU and RJ Melendez from Illinois. All together, this group ranks No. 25 in the nation.

