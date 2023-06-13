Watch: 4-star G Simeon Wilcher commits to St. John's in style

High school hoopers are on another level when it comes to style points for their college commitments. One of the best we have seen came out on Monday when Roselle Catholic (N.J.) four-star guard Simeon Wilcher announced his commitment to St. John’s with a slick video.

Wilcher’s announcement is part “Coming to America,” part Nas and part basketball highlight reel. Watch.

The commitment announcement by Simeon Wilcher to St. John’s. Welcome to the 🔴⚪️🌩️ family @SimeonWilcher @fixyadamnface #sjubb Shout out to https://t.co/QpM0VCw1Yx on Instagram who put this together. #youseeit pic.twitter.com/kmZUtU8KIL — Dave (@Davee_8) June 12, 2023

Wilcher (6-foot-4, 185 pounds) is No. 4 overall in New Jersey, No. 7 among combo guards and No. 34 nationally in the class of 2023, going by the 247Sports composite rankings. He also had offers from 13 other programs, including Nebraska and North Carolina.

