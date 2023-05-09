Small School Victory: 4-star SG Isaiah Coleman commits to Seton Hall

Usually, the recruiting game is dominated by prominent programs with massive budgets to spend. Every now and then, a small school scores a big win, though. Here’s one such example.

Word of God Academy (NC) four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman announced his commitment to Seton Hall on Monday, per Joe Tipton at On3.

NEWS: 2023 four-star Isaiah Coleman, a former College of Charleston signee, has committed to Seton Hall, he tells me. Story: https://t.co/yeseilFYZ4 pic.twitter.com/PAxSDk01ha — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 8, 2023

Coleman (6-foot-5, 180 pounds) had previously been signed with the College of Charleston and had 14 offers overall, including ones from Mississippi State, UConn and Georgetown.

Jamie Shaw’s scouting report on Coleman at On3 commends his confidence, length and athleticism, as well as no glaring skill weaknesses in his game.

According to the composite rankings, Coleman is 110th overall in the class of 2023. While landing him is an undeniable coup for Seton Hall, his arrival only boosts their recruiting ranking up to No. 89 in the country.

