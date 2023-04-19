South Carolina adds 2 more recruits to class of 2024

South Carolina got off to a hot start in the 2024 recruiting cycle but has since faded in favor of Michigan, Georgia and Ohio State, who currently hold the top three spots in the composite recruiting rankings for this cycle.

The Gamecocks made up some ground today, though, as two different 2024 recruits announced their commitments to South Carolina on Wednesday:

West Florence (SC) four-star S Kelvin Hunter

COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA🤙🏾🐔 pic.twitter.com/I1DH5r6z3Q — Kelvin Hunter™️ (@KelvinHunter_3) April 19, 2023

Hunter (5-foot-11, 179 pounds) is ranked No. 17 among safeties in his class and No. 4 overall in the state going by On3’s rankings. He had offers from at least eight other programs, including Coastal Carolina, Charlotte and Michigan.

Charles Herbert Flowers (Md.) three-star OT Mike Williams

The other prospect coming on board is Williams (6-foot-6, 325 pounds), who ranks No. 91 at his position and No. 35 overall in the state, according to On3. Williams also had offers from 16 other programs.

Asked why he picked South Carolina, Williams credited offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley for his approach during his recruitment, per 247Sports.

“We weren’t even talking about ball. We were talking about life. He just told me I had to make the best decision for me… He said if I didn’t want to go here, he named another SEC college he wanted me to go to because he said it would be a good fit for me. He said I would be a great fit at South Carolina, and that (other) SEC program. He gave me the real. He wasn’t a car salesman. He wasn’t trying to stack up the offensive line room.”

Speaking of the offensive line room, the Gamecocks now have four offensive line commits in this class and nine total. They rank No. 7 in the nation.

