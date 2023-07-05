South Carolina feels 'really good' about getting 5-star edge Dylan Stewart

Defensive linemen are all the rage right now in the 2024 recruiting race. The battle to land the No. 1 ranked edge prospect in the class – Duncanville’s Colin Simmons – appears to be a two-team race between Texas and LSU. As for the next-best edge recruit in this cycle, two other programs are the frontrunners.

After Simmons, Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) five-star edge Dylan Stewart is No. 2 at his position, going by the 247Sports composite rankings.

Stewart has offers from 35 programs so far. Right now, On3’s prediction model has Ohio State as the favorite to get his commitment at 51.6%. However, South Carolina (31.2%) feels really good about their chances to get him, per Adam Friedman at Rivals.

“Ohio State has reason to be confident but they aren’t running away in this race. The Gamecocks “feel really good” about their chances with Stewart, according to a source. South Carolina is the main opposition for the Buckeyes in their pursuit of Stewart and they aren’t going to stop recruiting him even if he announces a commitment to Ohio State.”

In addition to being second at his position, Stewart (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) is ranked the No. 1 overall player in Washington, D.C. and No. 9 in the nation.

