SportsCenter Top 10? Check out the best football play you will see this weekend

Turn off the television and go outside because the best play of the weekend already has happened. Unless, of course, it is to watch this tremendous highlight play on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 later tonight.

In a game coming out of the Lower Hudson Valley (Section 1 A-League A to be exact), Harrison defensive back Chris McLaughlin provided a jaw-droppingly good play.

The 85-yard interception return for the touchdown saw McLaughlin break four tackles and weave his way through the Rye team. After finding little space while attempting a vertical run following his leaping interception, McLaughlin begins to break tackle after tackle before turning on the jets to run the final 67 yards untouched for the touchdown.

It was some impressive athleticism from McLaughlin, a class of 2024 player who lines up as a defensive back, wide receiver and running back for Harrison.

Maybe the best INT return I’ve ever seen. Chris McLaughlin picks it off and won’t be denied. Touchdown Harrison. Harrison 14, Rye 0. 5:30 left in half pic.twitter.com/tpwKTpTN6q — Kevin Devaney Jr. (@KDJmedia1) September 2, 2023

McLaughlin certainly has an impressive resume. Named all-state last year, he has twice been selected to both the all-league and all-section.

He also runs a reported 4.49 time in the 40.