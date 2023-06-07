Spring high school football league starting up, led by former USFL President

According to a report by the Associated Press, the former President of the USFL, Brian Woods, is starting up a spring league for high school football players. Apparently the league will be using NCAA rules and will operate outside of high school athletic association guidelines. That means players will get a chance to use their NIL for profit.

Per the AP report, the goal is to recruit local four and five-star athletes for teams in 12 cities, including Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, New Jersey, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa.

Woods says he wants to give the young players a genuine 11-on-11 experience that can’t be found at All-Star camps.

“If you look at 7-on-7, you look at these camps, at the end of the day, none of them are 11-on-11 football… None of them are going to give a quarterback, for instance, in a 7-on-7 situation, a live pass rush. So if you’re looking to evaluate players in an actual football context, that’s what this league is about.”

The league’s inaugural season is scheduled to take place next spring beginning on April 19 and running through May 24.

