No. 10 St. Edward loses to Massillon in top Ohio HS football showdown

Paul Brown Stadium was the site of a top Ohio clash as No. 10 St. Edward (Lakewood) went up against Washington (Massillon) in a battle of unbeaten teams.

The Eagles were looking to reverse last year’s loss to the Tigers—the team’s only blemish on the 2022 calendar—but had to do so without junior QB Casey Bullock, who went down in the previous game against Cincy power Elder.

On the other sideline, a trending Washington Massillon squad was more than ready to repeat last year’s game, continuing the program’s success recently against the Division 1 Ohio champs.

In what could be considered a throwback of a game, it was a grind on the ground, with the Tigers scoring 15 unanswered points on 250 yards rushing while showcasing a stout defense.

Dorian Pringle gets in the backfield on fourth down and forces a turnover-on-downs! Massillon takes over, leading 15-6 with 11:55 left in regulation.#NEOFB 🏈 pic.twitter.com/fWFhGB3GMO — NEO Zone HS Sports (@NEOZoneHS) September 16, 2023

The Eagles trailed deep into the second half, 15-6, before backup QB Thomas Csanyi connected on a touchdown pass to Brian Sullivan in the final minute.

But when the clock ticked down in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, it would be the Tigers securing the home victory, 15-13.

And though not necessarily an upset, the win indeed echoed through the national landscape, a resounding note that the 2023 Tigers should be considered in next week’s HSS Super 25.

(Message received, Tigers.)

Next up for Washington, the team welcomes a tough Delaware program— the Middletown Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, St. Edward will look to regroup at home against the River Rouge Panthers (Mich.)

