St. Frances 4-star CB Ify Obidegwu shares his top 7 schools

With only a few exceptions, most of the best players in the recruiting class of 2023 have already signed their National Letters of Intent. Now the top prospects in the class of 2024 are busy deciding where they want to play their college football. For example, one of the top cornerbacks in the class has narrowed his list of schools to seven.

St. Frances (Md.) corner Ify Obidegwu shared his top seven schools on Twitter yesterday: Alabama, Maryland, Oregon, Michigan, USC, Tennessee and Ohio State.

Obidegwu (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) is ranked No. 15 among cornerbacks in his class and No. 158 in the nation.

Altogether, Obidegwu has interest from 30 different programs. According to On3’s prediction model, Maryland (30.2%) leads the other schools as the landing spot.

However, as recently as last month, Obidegwu said that Tennessee is “at the top” of his list after a visit to Knoxville. He also has plans to visit USC.

More football stories

Kylan Fox names his top 15 schools

4-star safety flips from TCU to Texas

4-star Athlete with 60 offers trims list to 15

Mahomes’ HS classmate predicted he’d win SB

Live-Stream High School Sports: NFHS Network