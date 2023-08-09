St. John Bosco 5-star safety Peyton Woodyard flips from Georgia to Alabama

Georgia may be the two-time reigning college champions on the field, but Alabama is still giving them a run for their money in the recruiting race. Yesterday Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide successfully flipped one of the top defensive recruits in the Bulldogs’ class of 2024.

Here’s how St. John Bosco’s five-star safety Peyton Woodyard announced that he was changing his commitment from Georgia to Alabama.

Woodyard (6-foot-2, 188 pounds) is ranked No. 6 at safety, No. 9 overall in California and No. 81 nationally, going by the 247Sports composite.

Woodyard explained his decision, telling Hayes Fawcett at On3 that Saban has done a great job coaching up defensive backs.

“Coach Saban has done a great job with DBs and it’s evident and that’s something that definitely played a role in me picking alabama. Specifically the safety position, from Minkah Fitzpatrick, Brian Branch to Eddie Jackson. I feel no one does it better than Bama.”

Georgia’s class of 2024 is still No. 1 in the nation in the recruiting rankings. However, their lead over No. 2 Ohio State has dwindled to 23 points. Meanwhile, Alabama has risen to No. 4.

More football stories

Mater Dei 4-star RB Nate Frazier commits to Georgia

UCF gets commitments from three 4-star 2024 recruits

Stream live or watch the high school football season on-demand: Subscribe to the NFHS Network