Steve Young to help coach daughters' high school flag football team

ESPN laid off a lot of talented people recently, including one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Once a Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Steve Young had been working as an analyst as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts. But the BYU great and Pro Football Hall of Famer was one of the on-air personalities let go by the network in late June.

His next chapter, however, won’t be in totally unfamiliar territory.

Young will now reportedly spend his time helping coach his two daughters on their high school flag football team, per the New York Post.

“After recently being let go by ESPN this summer, the longtime San Francisco 49ers quarterback and former ESPN analyst will work as an assistant coach for Menlo School’s girls’ flag football team this upcoming fall, the California school announced on Monday.”

Menlo School to kick off girls’ flag football with former San Francisco 49ers John Paye ’83 and Steve Young at the coaching helm. https://t.co/1UlicOGNQ7 pic.twitter.com/wTccAs8idI — MenloSchoolAthletics (@MenloKnights) July 17, 2023

Girls flag football was approved as an official sport in February, and the season begins in mid-August and will run through November.

More stories

High school football programs closest to reaching 900 wins

2024 National Recruiting Rankings: Updated top 25 teams