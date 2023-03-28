Sections

USA TODAY High School Sports boys basketball Super 25, week of March 27, 2023

The USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for the week of March 27, 2023.

1. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 29-1

2. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Record: 23-2

3. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)

Record: 28-0

4. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 35-1

5. Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)

Record: 33-2

6. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 31-3

7. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 24-1

8. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Record: 33-0

9. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Record: 23-2

10. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 34-3

11. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Record: 30-1

12. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 30-3

12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 30-4

14. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 26-4

15. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 23-3

16. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.)

Record: 32-0

17. Beaumont United (Texas)

Record: 36-2

18. Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

Record: 27-4

19. Bellevue West (Neb.)

Record: 29-0

20. Kell (Marietta, Ga.)

Record: 28-2

21. Oak Cliff Faith (Texas)

Record: 32-3

22. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland)

Record: 37-4

23. West Linn (Ore.)

Record: 30-2

24. Kimball (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 33-2

25. Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.)

Record: 29-2

In the hunt…

Mater Lakes (Fla.)

Reading (Pa.)

Lincoln Park Performing Arts (Pa.)

