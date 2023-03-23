USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Creek remained undefeated and atop the 2023 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a 18th straight week.

The defending Texas state 5A champion (24-0) Lions rolled past Magnolia, 12-2 on Tuesday, to extend their winning streak to 65. Lake Creek has now won 103 of 105 games over the last three seasons. The only losses over that stretch were pair of defeats (one in extra innings) to eventual state champ Barbers Hill in the best-of-three regional finals in May 2021.

No. 2 Roncalli (Ind.) inched closer to opening its season, but still has to wait until April 4 for its debut against Columbus North. Just below the Royals, Benton (6-1) and North Augusta (5-1) swapped the third and fourth positions this week, with California’s unbeaten Norco (11-0) and Los Alamitos (7-2) — which has only lost to Norco — making a big move into the rankings at No. 5 and 6, respectively.

The debut of perennial powers Norco and Los Alamitos slides down Neshoba Central (6-2) two spots to seventh, while Moorpark (9-0), St. Amant (21-1) and Willow Canyon (13-0-2) round out the adjusted top 10.

Brazoswood (18-5) and Santa Margarita (9-3-1) both lost again this week to fall out of the poll.

State rankings submitted by the 2023 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – March 23, 2023

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 24-0 | PR: 1

2. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 2

3. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 6-1 | PR: 4

4. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 5-1 | PR: 3

5. Norco (Calif.)

Record: 11-0 | PR: NR

6. Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Record: 7-2 | PR: NR

7. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 6-2 | PR: 5

8. Moorpark (Calif.)

Record: 9-0 | PR: 7

9. St. Amant (La.)

Record: 21-1 | PR: 8

10. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

Record: 13-0-2 | PR: 9

11. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 8-1 | PR: 10

12. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 1-0 | PR: 11

13. Basha (Ariz.)

Record: 9-1 | PR: 12

14. Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.)

Record: 15-1 | PR: 13

15. West Johnston (N.C.)

Record: 8-0 | PR: 14

16. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 15

17. Spanish Fork (Utah)

Record: 5-1 | PR: 19

18. Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Record: 9-1-1 | PR: 20

19. Bend (Ore.)

Record: 3-2 | PR: 16

20. Redmond (Wash.)

Record: 3-1 | PR: 17

21. Bingham (Utah)

Record: 3-2 | PR: 18

22. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 8-3 | PR: 21

23. Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 23

24. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 24

25. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 1-0 | PR: 25

Dropped out: Brazoswood (Texas) and Santa Margarita (Calif.).

