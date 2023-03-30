USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Creek remained undefeated and atop the 2023 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a 19th straight week.

The defending Texas state 5A champion (26-0) Lions surrendered just one run combined in lopsided victories over A&M Consolidated (11-1 last Friday) and Rudder (12-0 on Tuesday) to extend their win streak to 67. Lake Creek has now won 105 of 107 games over the last three seasons. The only losses over that stretch were pair of defeats (one in extra innings) to eventual state champ Barbers Hill in the best-of-three regional finals in May 2021. The Lions play College Station next on Friday.

Roncalli (Ind.) will hold onto the No. 2 spot for at least another week. The Royals finally start their 2023 season on Tuesday versus Columbus North. Third-ranked Benton (6-1) is likely anxious to get on the field as well, after not playing since a 16-1 win over Hot Springs on March 14. The Panthers don’t play again until April 11 at El Dorado.

Meanwhile, California powers Norco (13-1) and Los Alamitos (8-2) moved up one place apiece to fill out the first five, while Neshoba Central (10-2) is No. 6 this week, followed by unbeaten newcomers Saint Francis (5-0) and Jackson (7-0), still-perfect Moorpark (9-0) and one-loss St. Amant (23-1).

No. 14 Rockridge (4-0), No. 16 Coral Springs Charter (11-0-2) and 18th-ranked West Stanly (9-1) are the three others to break into the rankings this week.

State rankings submitted by the 2023 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – March 30, 2023

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 26-0 | PR: 1

2. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 2

3. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 6-1 | PR: 3

4. Norco (Calif.)

Record: 13-1 | PR: 5

5. Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Record: 8-2 | PR: 6

6. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 10-2 | PR: 7

7. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 5-0 | PR: NR

8. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 7-0 | PR: NR

9. Moorpark (Calif.)

Record: 9-0 | PR: 8

10. St. Amant (La.)

Record: 23-1 | PR: 9

11. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

Record: 15-0-1 | PR: 10

12. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 10-1 | PR: 11

13. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 3-0 | PR: 12

14. Rockridge (Ill.)

Record: 4-0 | PR: NR

15. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 7-2-1 | PR: 3

16. Coral Springs Charter (Fla.)

Record: 11-0-2 | PR: NR

17. Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.)

Record: 18-1 | PR: 14

18. West Stanly (N.C.)

Record: 9-1 | PR: NR

19. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 16

20. Spanish Fork (Utah)

Record: 6-1 | PR: 17

21. Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Record: 14-1-1 | PR: 18

22. Bend (Ore.)

Record: 6-2 | PR: 19

23. Bingham (Utah)

Record: 3-2 | PR: 21

24. Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 23

25. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 24

Dropped out: Basha (Ariz.), Lakewood Ranch (Fla.), Marist (Ill.), Redmond (Wash.) and West Johnston (N.C.).

About the NFCA:

Celebrating 40 years in 2023, the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches. Known for its vast library of digital education, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels: from podcasts to an extensive Awards & Scholarships platform, to NFCA Webinars and a National Convention.