USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Creek scored its 30th win of the season to remain undefeated and atop the 2023 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a 21st straight week.

The defending Texas state 5A champion (30-0) Lions generated plenty of offense in support of senior pitcher Ava Brown, powering past Magnolia and Brenham by a combined 19-1 score in their two triumphs. Florida commit Brown is now 68-0 for her stellar career. Lake Creek has won 71 straight games and 109 of its last 111 contests over the last three seasons.

Roncalli (5-1-1) stayed second despite suffering its first loss — 7-5 to Avon last Saturday — after winning its other four games easily, including 19-1 over Brebeuf Jesuit Prep on Wednesday.

The next five teams moved up one spot apiece after Benton (12-3) tumbled out of the No. 3 spot following two straight losses. California’s Los Alamitos (17-2), Saint Francis (15-1) and Moorpark (13-0) are three of those schools at third, fifth, and seventh, respectively, while Mississippi’s Neshoba Central (19-2) is the new No. 4 and Washington’s unbeaten Jackson (11-0) is now sixth.

Elsewhere, Ohio’s Anthony Wayne (7-0) continued to roll and gained three places, to No. 16, this week. The Generals have outscored their opponents 96-0 this season and registered double-digits in the runs column in all seven games.

New Jersey’s Donovan Catholic (7-0) and Immaculate Heart Academy (4-0) flipped order and also moved up in the rankings to 21st and 22nd this week.

State rankings submitted by the 2023 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 13, 2023

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 30-0 | PR: 1

2. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 5-1-1 | PR: 2

3. Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Record: 17-2 | PR: 4

4. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 19-2 | PR: 5

5. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 15-1 | PR: 6

6. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 11-0 | PR: 7

7. Moorpark (Calif.)

Record: 13-0 | PR: 8

8. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

Record: 20-0-1 | PR: 10

9. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 13-1 | PR: 11

10. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 11-0 | PR: 12

11. St. Amant (La.)

Record: 28-2 | PR: 9

12. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 12-3 | PR: 3

13. Rockridge (Ill.)

Record: 10-1 | PR: 13

14. Norco (Calif.)

Record: 18-2 | PR: 14

15. Mount Vernon (Mo.)

Record: 17-1 | PR: 15

16. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 7-0 | PR: 19

17. Coral Springs Charter (Fla.)

Record: 14-0-2 | PR: 16

18. Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.)

Record: 26-1 | PR: 17

19. West Stanly (N.C.)

Record: 16-1 | PR: 18

20. Spanish Fork (Utah)

Record: 7-1 | PR: 20

21. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 7-0 | PR: 25

22. Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.)

Record: 4-0 | PR: 24

23. Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Record: 21-1-1 | PR: 21

24. Bend (Ore.)

Record: 8-2 | PR: 22

23. Bingham (Utah)

Record: 5-2 | PR: 23

Dropped out: None.

