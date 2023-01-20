Suspect arrested after shooting following Oklahoma HS basketball game

A suspect was arrested on Wednesday in relation to the shooting at an Oklahoma high school basketball arena following a game the night prior, KOCO News 5 reported.

Shots were fired both in the stadium and in the parking lot of the campus of Del City High School (Okla.) around 7:30 p.m. after the boys basketball game against Millwood (Oklahoma City, Okla), according to the outlet. The Oklahoman reported that two Del City on-duty officers and two more off-duty officers were working security at the game, and they evacuated the gym. As they did, more shots were fired in the parking lot.

One person was struck and taken to the hospital. KOCO News 5 reported that the victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and was in stable condition as of Wednesday evening.

The suspect was an 18-year-old, according to the outlet. Police have not yet released the identity of the accused shooter because he has not been formally charged, according to the Oklahoman.

Del City High School officials released a statement:

“After the completion of the boy’s basketball game against Millwood High School, a fight occurred and gunshots were fired inside the field house. The Del City Police Department is onsite and investigating the incident. We have made the decision to shift to a virtual learning day for Wednesday, January 18. We will continue to update our families as more information becomes available.”

According to Fox 25, Millwood Public Schools has instituted a policy for the remainder of the season prohibiting minors not accompanied by an adult from attending any more home games. Millwood has three more home games this season.