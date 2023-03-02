3 Texas schools in the lead for 4-star Longview RB Taylor Tatum

Longview (Texas) four-star running back Taylor Tatum has no shortage of colleges to choose from. According to 247Sports, he’s received offers from 37 different programs so far.

While that list includes schools as far away as USC, Oregon and Washington, it sounds like Tatum will be staying in-state. On3’s prediction model currently has Baylor with a narrow lead to get his commitment at 21.5%. Texas A&M is next at 18.8%, followed by Texas at 16.1%.

Whoever gets Tatum (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) will be landing one of the top running backs in the class of 2024. He ranks No. 3 at his position, No. 6 overall in the state and No. 36 in the nation.

Last season at Longview, he racked up 1,891 rushing yards and scored 33 touchdowns. Here’s a look at some of his high school highlights.

According to Rivals, Tatum has spring visits set for Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon.

More football stories

Pete Carroll on the importance of multi-sport backgrounds

4-star WR JJ Harrell to Tennessee among latest commitments

Exclusive offer for USA TODAY High School Sports readers:

$3 Off First Month of New NFHS Network Subscription with Code: USATODAY3