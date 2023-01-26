Ted Hammond says he's 'beyond blessed' to commit to Michigan

Despite getting interest from several NFL teams with head coach openings, Jim Harbaugh says he’s staying at Michigan. While it won’t get him out of trouble with the NCAA over alleged personnel violations, the program is going full steam ahead with their recruiting.

One thing they’ve become quite good at is finding and developing talent along the defensive line – and that work is ongoing. The Wolverines’ latest commit comes from Ohio, where St. Xavier Junior defensive lineman Ted Hammond announced his intentions on Wednesday.

In a statement on his Twitter page, Hammond thanked God and his high school coaches and said he’s beyond blessed to join Michigan.

“First off, I would like to thank God for all the opportunities, gift, and talents that he has blessed me with. I wouldn’t be in this position without him. Secondly, I would like to thank my family for being with me throughout this recruiting process by always supporting and love me. I love you all. Lastly, I would like to thank my coaches. For pushing me to be the best version of myself every day. Also, Coach Elston and Coach Harbaugh for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity. With that being said, I’m beyond blessed to commit to the University of Michigan!”

Hammond (6-foot-5, 258 pounds) had offers from 20 other schools, including Big 10 rivals Iowa, Minnesota and Northwestern. He is ranked No. 31 among defensive linemen in his class and No. 357 nationally in the consensus rankings. Both Rivals and On3 have him as a four-star recruit.

Michigan’s recruiting class of 2024 now has five members. They currently rank No. 9 in the country.

More football stories

Another blue chip recruit commits to South Carolina

Colorado rising, Florida frees Jaden Rashada and more