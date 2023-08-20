Tee Morant, Pelicans players give advice to young athletes at camp

Tee Morant, the father of Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant, appeared at the Up Next Elite Camp in New Orleans alongside Pelicans players to give some advice to the young basketball players in attendance.

Morant referenced Ja in his speech, which was posted to Twitter by Pelicans content manager Rel Myers. The audio is a little hard to hear, so the transcription might not be exact, but Morant emphasized being careful of the decisions being made:

“Make sure anytime y’all anywhere, know the capabilities of everybody around you,” he said. “My son didn’t get in trouble for the people around him. He got in trouble for his decisions.”

He advised to assume everybody “is looking at you” and that “everything is magnified.”

Myers also tweeted videos of players, including Elfrid Payton, an NBA veteran currently on a team in Puerto Rico, and Pelicans player CJ McCollum. McCollum said that work ethic is the key to separating yourself from the competition.

“You can control how hard you train and how hard you defend. You can also control how you prepare,” he said.

Visit Myer’s page for a variety of videos from the youth basketball event, including a clip of a camper trying, with no avail, to get past the defensive pest of Jose Alvardo.