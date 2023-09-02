Tennessee 4-star commit Bray Staley has entered 'The Matrix' with this touchdown highlight

Bray Staley is simply surreal, the Tennesee Volunteers commit showing why he was such a coveted national recruit with a highlight play that might just defy physics.

(And we admit to watching this play a dozen times while still not knowing how Staley pulled it off).

A class of 2024 athlete from Aiken High School (Aiken, SC), Staley is a consensus four-star recruit and top-five player in South Carolina. The move he pulled off on Friday night is unreal, with some Gumby-like flexibility.

Aiken lost 48-12 but Staley’s play was the winner here. Won’t even try to describe this one, simply watch:

A 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver, Staley committed to Tennessee in late June. He had a number of Power Five offers that included Clemson and Miami.

Aiken is now 0-3 to start the season. They play at Clinton (3-0) on Friday.