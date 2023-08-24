Tennessee high school football: How to watch the 2023 season

Tennessee high school football has kicked off across the state, beginning another chapter in the longstanding history of top-tier gridiron action.

The state has produced more than a few top prospects and featured impressive teams, with squads like Lipscomb Academy and Oakland creating a buzz in the Super 25, complementing the outstanding programs all over the HS landscape.

For fans looking to watch the state’s high school football action this season—from their area teams and beyond—the NFHS Network has you covered.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

