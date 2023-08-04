Tennessee Titans' gift helped buy 10 helmets for Overton high school team

While some schools can afford multi-million dollar stadiums, for many high school football programs, equipment is not cheap – especially helmets, which typically cost between $300-$400 each.

For example, the Overton (Tenn.) varsity football team had a shortage of helmets heading into their 2023 season. However, the Tennessee Titans came through with an assist as part of their Football Developmental Grant program.

According to the Tennessean, coach Arcentae Broome said the Bobcats got a gift of $2,500 from the Titans.

“My price for 10 helmets was about $3,300 so all we had to do was put about $800 with what the Titans gave us… The Titans have always been there for high school football whether it was allowing us to come out to their supply center and get shoes that were lightly used or gloves or pants or with a grant like this.”

Overton is now ready for their season to start. They will visit Father Ryan (Tenn.) in their first game on Friday, August 18.

As for the Titans, their 2023 regular season begins on Sunday, September 10, on the road against the New Orleans Saints.

