Texas 4-star QB Marcos Davila picks Purdue over 23 other offers

The Purdue Boilermakers have found their quarterback for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

On Monday, Midland (Texas) four-star QB Marcos Davila announced his commitment to Purdue on Twitter.

Davila had offers from 23 other programs, including TCU, Colorado and Miami. As to why he picked Purdue? Davila’s recent comments to Nick Harris at Rivals about head coach Graham Harrell are a solid clue.

“Just his character… He’s been really great to me and my family. I feel like he’s one of the most honest recruiters I talk to. He shows me a lot of love all the time.”

Davila also credited the opportunity that he will have to play at Purdue.

Going by the composite rankings, Davila (6-foot-3, 217 pounds) is ranked No. 20 among quarterbacks in his class, No. 52 overall in Texas and No. 315 nationally.

