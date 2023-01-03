Texas A&M flips 4-star WR Raymond Cottrell from Georgia

Football

January 3, 2023

Texas A&M has added another four-star recruit to their 2023 class. Milton (Fla.) wide receiver Raymond Cottrell announced he’s flipped his commitment from Georgia to the Aggies on Monday.

Cottrell (6-foot-2, 203 pounds) is ranked No. 24 among receivers in his class and No. 148 nationally. He also had offers from 11 other programs, including Alabama and Florida.

In his Senior year he tallied 46 catches, 651 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver. That’s far from his only contribution, though. Cottrell may be one of the most versatile prospects in his class – he’s also put in work as a rusher, a cornerback, a punter and a kick returner, too.

Cottrell told On3 he flipped to Texas A&M because of the atmosphere and coaching staff.

“The people man.. that atmosphere is crazy. I believe that Texas A&M has one of the best coaching staffs in college football. It’s just a work in progress. Also I wanted to play with Evan Stewart, excited to learn from him, and the other receivers that are also up there. I’ll be the fifth scholarship player there, and that gives me a chance to come in and make an impact off rip. Texas A&M is just all around great.”

That makes 19 members of the Aggies’ 2023 recruiting class, which ranks No. 12 in the country.

