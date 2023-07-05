Texas A&M jumps into top 10 with commitment from 5-star WR Cam Coleman

The week of the Fourth of July has suddenly become one of the busiest of the year in the recruiting world. This time it began with a bang, as Ohio State got a stunning commitment from St. Ignatius (Ill.) five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott on Sunday night. Several other schools added blue-chip recruits on Monday, then on Tuesday, we got one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 recruiting cycle so far.

Central (Ala.) five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman was expected to commit to Auburn. On3’s prediction model had the Tigers as a heavy favorite at 93.4%. However, on the fourth, Coleman announced that he’ll be playing for Texas A&M at the next level.

Coleman (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) is one of the top wide receivers and overall players in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 247Sports composite rankings have him at No. 3 at his position, first overall in Alabama and No. 11 nationally.

In addition to Texas A&M and Auburn, Coleman had offers from 25 other programs, including Clemson, LSU, Alabama and Georgia.

Asked why he picked Texas A&M, Coleman told On3’s Hayes Fawcett it was about their education and network.

“What stood out about Texas A&M was how I felt like home every time I went there… From the coaching staff, to spending time with my future teammates. We are all going to stop playing football one day and that’s where the education aspect and Aggie Network comes into play and it’s an amazing network.”

Needless to say, landing Coleman gave a huge boost to the Aggies’ class of 2024. They now have 16 hard commits – of which Coleman is the highest-ranked prospect. Together this group ranks No. 9 in the nation.

More football stories

Recruitment for 5-star Edge Colin Simmons a ‘two-team race’

Ohio State rises back up to No. 2 nationally with Justin Scott

Don’t miss any of 2023 High School Football action: Find your team on the NFHS Network