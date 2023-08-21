Texas high school football: How to watch the 2023 season

“Friday Night Lights” carries a little more meaning across Texas high school football fields.

The state has produced some of the greatest teams and players in history, legends of the game who have taken on near-mythical elements. And Texas’ trend of top-tier football continues in 2023, with teams like Duncanville, North Shore, Katy, Westlake, and Southlake Carroll creating buzz in the Super 25 and complementing the outstanding squads all over the massive HS landscape.

For fans looking to watch the state’s high school football action this season—from their area teams and beyond—the NFHS Network has you covered.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

