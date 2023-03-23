Sections

Texas hosting Duncanville 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons this weekend

The Texas Longhorns have a special guest coming over this weekend. He happens to be the top high school football player in the state.

Duncanville (Texas) EDGE Colin Simmons recently confirmed he will be visiting the school for their Junior day on March 25.

Simmons (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) is ranked the top player at his position and third overall in the class of 2024.

The competition for his commitment is about as fierce as it gets. Simmons visited Arizona State last weekend and has upcoming visits on tap for Texas A&M, USC, Florida and Colorado. All together, 45 different programs have extended offers. Simmons says he’s hungry for more, though.

Getting Simmons would be a massive win for Texas, who put together the third-best recruiting class of the 2023 cycle. However, so far they only have two hard commits for 2024: Clear Lake athlete Hunter Moddon and Cy-Fair quarterback Trey Owens.

