Texas 'still very strong' candidate for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo

Thanks to some states ‘ NIL laws, a flood of high-profile commitments could come in before Sept. 1. One to watch for is St. Louis University (Mo.) five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. While he has a ton of offers on the table, it seems it’ll come down to either Missouri or Texas.

According to Adam Gorney at Rivals, if Wingo (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) moves up his commitment date, it’ll be good news for Missouri. However, if he doesn’t, it’s to the benefit of Texas, which is still a very strong favorite.

“There are some rumors Wingo could move up his commitment which could benefit Missouri because of its new NIL law that would allow him to start collecting Sept. 1. But the rumor is that Texas is still very strong here and the Longhorns could be the team to beat. If Wingo moves his date up, then the Tigers could be good. If not, Texas.”

Wingo is ranked No. 7 at wide receiver, No. 2 in the state and No. 24 nationally, going by the 247Sports composite.

In addition to Texas and Missouri, Wingo has offers from 40 other programs, including Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee.

According to On3’s prediction model, there’s no clear favorite right now for Wingo’s commitment. Missouri is in the lead though at 38.4%, followed by Texas (24.6%), Tennessee (15.7%) and Notre Dame (12.1%).

More football stories

Ohio State in the lead for Buford 5-star DL Eddrick Houston

Oklahoma team to beat for IMG’s 5-star DT David Stone

Live-stream or watch the 2023 high school football season on-demand:

NFHS Network