The countdown is on to the 2023 USA TODAY National High School Sports Awards show

The spotlight will shine on the best high school student athletes and coaches in the country at the 2023 USA TODAY National High School Sports Awards! The national show is a culmination of numerous regional and statewide award programs from across the country.

Hosted by Christine Brennan and Cydney Henderson of USA TODAY Sports, and Ryan O’Leary and Barrett Fontana of USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, this video podcast-style production by Ventures Events will announce more than 35 awards and feature stories of high school athletics from across the country.

Tune in to see who will be named the nation’s best at 8 p.m. EDT this Sunday, July 30, right here on the Sports Awards website, YouTube, Facebook Watch, Spotify, or the USA TODAY channel available on most streaming services.