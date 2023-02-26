'The Last of Us' actor, deaf youth hockey player meets Alexander Ovechkin in heartwarming video

Even actors can still get starstruck. 10-year-old Keivonn Woodard, recognizable from the hit TV show The Last of Us, practically froze when he walked into the Washington Capital’s locker room on Friday and saw his idol, legendary player Alexander Ovechkin.

Woodard, who is deaf, intends to be the first deaf Black hockey player in the NHL. He proved that you don’t need to hear a person scream or yell to know they can barely contain their excitement.

After staring for a second, he turned to the American Sign Language interpreter and signed, “Oh, you’re Ovi,” according to an NHL.com article.

MUST SEE- Keivonn Woodard (A deaf hockey player) meets his idol Alexander Ovechkin. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/OnFEXEJUDb — Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) February 24, 2023

Ovechkin presented Woodard with a signed hockey stick, and Woodard taught the star how to sign his name in ASL, according to USA TODAY.

Woodard also met former Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly, one of 11 Black players who has played for the Capitals. Smith-Pelly participated in the puck drop for the Capitals’ pregame event, “Celebrating Black History.”

The Capital’s Twitter page posted video and photos of Woodard at the arena and with Ovi. The young hockey player even got some time on the ice, showing off his skating skills and flicking a shot into the upper right corner of the net past the impressed goalie.

This kid is… *checks notes* TEN YEARS OLD pic.twitter.com/hn7z2IB0fl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023

Ovi and Keivonn meeting is the content we all need right now pic.twitter.com/FygyMKa5Z6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023

