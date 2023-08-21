TikTok challenge gets Georgia HS matchup canceled for second-straight year

A high school football matchup between two teams in Georgia has ended in bizarre fashion for the second straight year.

On Friday night, Benedictine was facing Jenkins and leading comfortably by a score of 42-0. However, multiple disruptions in the crowd caused officials to cancel the game at halftime, according to a report by WJCL in Savannah.

Apparently, there was no real threat, but the disruption was caused by a TikTok challenge meant to make it seem like there was a chaotic incident going on. Officials called off the game out of caution.

What’s truly weird is that this same matchup ended in roughly the exact same way when these teams met last season.

According to Mike Swanson at Sports Illustrated, last year’s game was canceled just before halftime, with Benedictine leading 45-0. That cancelation came after there was an altercation (a real one) in the stands.

“It was an eerily similar result to last year’s Benedictine-Jenkins game, when an altercation in the Jenkins stands led to a panic, causing spectators to rush out of the bleachers, Savannah Now reported after last year’s game. Benedictine was leading 45-0 with 2:10 remaining in the first half when the game got called early last year.”

Benedictine was declared the winner, starting their season 1-0. They have won two 4A state championships in a row.

