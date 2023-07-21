Top Mass. recruit Liam Andrews announces commitment to Penn State

Dexter School (Mass.) four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews announced his commitment to Penn State this morning. He broke the news live on 247Sports from his high school.

Four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews has committed to Penn State. He announced his decision live on @247Sports. James Franklin adds his third top-100 player in the 2024 class. pic.twitter.com/uGJMbA5niu — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) July 21, 2023

Andrews (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) had offers from 21 other schools, with his other finalists being South Carolina and Wisconsin.

Asked why he picked Penn State over the others, Andrews admitted it was a tough decision, but he said their scheme fits his style, per On3.

“The decision was very tough… Penn State won out after I took a break from talking to coaches and did some real thinking… I chose Penn State because of the feeling I get when I step on campus. It just feels at home. The people there are also exceptional and really care about you. I have great relationships with many of the staff members and even some players. Their scheme also fits my play style very well. They move their [defensive] tackles around a lot and have them play aggressively, which is perfect for me.”

In high school, Andrews has been a two-way player, but he will exclusively be playing defensive line at the college level.

Going by the 247Sports rankings, Andrews is the top prospect in the state of Massachusetts, No. 17 among defensive linemen and No. 101 nationally in the class of 2024.

Penn State’s group of 23 hard commits in this class has climbed up to No. 7 in the nation.

