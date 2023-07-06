Top prospects Cooper Flagg, Cameron Boozer face off at Peach Jam

Scouts from a dozen NBA teams packed the Riverview Park Activities Center on Wednesday as the top two prospects in the class of 2025, Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg, faced off in the Nike Peach Jam.

Boozer is the No. 1 recruit in the class, but Flagg has been fighting to get the better of him and leapfrog the Columbus (Miami, Fla.) power forward in the rankings. Flagg took home MVP honors in a head-to-head matchup last week at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

Flagg, a power forward at Montverde Academy (Fla.), looked to bounce back offensively after scoring just seven points on Monday afternoon — a game he impacted on the defensive end more than the offensive, recording 10 blocks.

Boozer, who helped his team win the Peach Jam title last year alongside his twin brother Cayden Boozer, recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks in the Peach Jam opener.

Flagg and his own twin brother, Ace, led Maine United to the win over the Boozers’ Nightrydas on Tuesday with a margin of 73-65. Cooper had 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks, while Ace had 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Cameron had 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, while Cayden, a four-star point guard, recorded 11 points and five assists.

See some highlights from the performances below. The two main attractions scored from all three levels and put their defense on display in the post:

Scouts from the Thunder, Bulls, Bucks, Kings, Overtime Elite, Nets, Knicks, Timberwolves, Spurs, Clippers, Magic, Suns, Hornets (basically every NBA team) here for Cooper Flagg vs. Cam Boozer. pic.twitter.com/378O73bLl8 — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) July 5, 2023

COOPER FLAGG VS CAMERON BOOZER DIDN’T DISAPPOINT 🔥 Cameron: 22 PTS | 12 REB

Cooper: 21 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST | W The top 2 players in the class of 2025 are something special 🤩 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/CNlHGrMfN4 — Overtime (@overtime) July 5, 2023