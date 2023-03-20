Watch: 5-star SF Trentyn Flowers commits to Louisville in style

While we still don't have a decision from Bronny James, some of the top remaining undecided Seniors in the nation are beginning to make their college commitments. Over the last few days, three schools have picked up four-star recruits for their basketball programs.

Hillcrest (Calif.) C Dennis Evans: Louisville

On Sunday, Hillcrest center Dennis Evans committed to Louisville.

The Cardinals are getting an elite shot-blocker and freakish physical specimen with a 77" wingspan. During his varsity career, Evans averaged 5.4 blocks per game to...