Watch: 5-star SF Trentyn Flowers commits to Louisville in style

These college commitment videos are starting to look like movies.

Watch Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers announce his commitment to Louisville with a pretty epic video.

Flowers (6-foot-8, 210 pounds) had previously announced his top five schools were Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina.

According to the composite rankings, Flowers is No. 7 at his position and No. 20 overall in the recruiting class of 2024.

