Watch: 5-star SF Trentyn Flowers commits to Louisville in style

These college commitment videos are starting to look like movies.
Watch Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers announce his commitment to Louisville with a pretty epic video.
Pretty cool video from Trentyn Flowers pic.twitter.com/aFF92Hm3Gc
— Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) March 18, 2023
Flowers (6-foot-8, 210 pounds) had previously announced his top five schools were Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina.
According to the composite rankings, Flowers is No. 7 at his position and No. 20 overall in the recruiting class of 2024.
