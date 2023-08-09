UCF gets commitments from three 4-star recruits from the class of 2024

With several prominent and more-powerful programs within their own state, you don’t normally hear much about the University of Central Florida (UCF) in the recruiting game. This week the Knights have made a series of splashy recruitments in the 2024 cycle, though.

First, on Monday, UCF got a commitment from a four-star running back. Then yesterday, two more blue-chip recruits in the class of 2024 announced their commitments to the Knights. Here’s who they are and where they come from at the high school level.

Oak Ridge (Texas) RB Frankie Arthur

Arthur (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) is ranked as high as No. 5 at his position and had offers from 18 other schools, including SMU, Memphis and Oregon.

Rockledge (Fla.) S Jaylen Heyward

ESPN has Heyward ranked No. 2 among safeties in his class and No. 71 nationally. Aside from UCF Heyward, (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) got offers from 35 other programs, including Georgia, Miami, Alabama and Auburn.

Carrollwood Day (Fla.) WR Bredell Richardson

Nobody is higher on Richardson 6-foot-1, 185 pounds) than Rivals, who have him ranked No. 22 in Florida, No. 23 at wide receiver and No. 128 nationally. He was an extremely popular recruit, getting offers from a total of 47 different programs. That list includes Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and South Carolina.

UCF’s class of 2024 now has 17 hard commits, and as a group, they are ranked No. 25 in the nation.

