UNLV gets commitment from top-5 PG in the class of 2024

Liberty (Nev.) four-star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. announced his commitment to UNLV on Sunday afternoon. His father also played at UNLV for three seasons in the early 90s, totaling 540 points in 85 games.

12 other programs extended offers to Thomas, including favorites Arizona, Gonzaga, UCLA and Florida.

The scouting report on Thomas from On3 notes his confidence as well as his ability to find the right balance between aggressiveness and patience.

“Dedan Thomas is a confident, heady lead guard. He plays with an excellent pace, understanding when to push and when to pull back. Nothing is pressed with him, he’s smooth. The size is the question mark, both strength and height. He is a player you have confidence in with the ball in his hands. A solid athlete, more quick than bursty…”

On film Thomas looks like a nightmare to guard one-on-one, displaying superb ball-handling skills and a rare strong-left attack.

Going by the composite rankings, Thomas (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) is No. 4 at his position, first overall in Nevada and No. 31 nationally in his class.

Thomas is the first hard commitment for UNLV’s recruiting class of 2024.

