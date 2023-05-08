Sections

Updated 2023 basketball recruiting rankings after Bronny James commitment

This past weekend Bronny James finally made his decision, announcing his commitment to USC in an Instagram post. It’s a massive recruiting victory for the Trojans, who will find themselves thrust into the national spotlight as long as James is on their team.

However impactful James may be, USC is still on the lower end of the recruiting rankings. Bronny is just their second commitment in this class, which ranks No. 48 in the nation going by the 247Sports composite rankings.

Here is what the full top 50 national rankings look like after James’ commitment.

1. Kentucky
2. Duke
3. Oregon
4. UConn
5. Michigan State
6. Louisville
7. Kansas
8. Baylor
9. Ohio State
10. Arkansas
11. Iowa State
12. Oklahoma State
13. UCLA
14. Tennessee
15. North Carolina
16. Memphis
17. Maryland
18. Georgia
19. Houston
20. Gonzaga
21. Xavier
22. Alabama
23. Virginia
24. Oklahoma
25. Kansas State
26. Indiana
27. Stanford
28. Colorado
29. Cincinnati
30. NC State
31. TCU
32. Missouri
33. West Virginia
34. Illinois
35. Ole Miss
36. Notre Dame
37. Iowa
38. New Mexico
39. Texas
40. Pittsburgh
41. LSU
42. South Carolina
43. Michigan
44. Marquette
45. Wisconsin
46. Wake Forest
47. Arizona State
48. USC
49. Georgetown
50. Butler

