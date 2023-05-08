Updated 2023 basketball recruiting rankings after Bronny James commitment

This past weekend Bronny James finally made his decision, announcing his commitment to USC in an Instagram post. It’s a massive recruiting victory for the Trojans, who will find themselves thrust into the national spotlight as long as James is on their team.

However impactful James may be, USC is still on the lower end of the recruiting rankings. Bronny is just their second commitment in this class, which ranks No. 48 in the nation going by the 247Sports composite rankings.

Here is what the full top 50 national rankings look like after James’ commitment.

1. Kentucky

2. Duke

3. Oregon

4. UConn

5. Michigan State

6. Louisville

7. Kansas

8. Baylor

9. Ohio State

10. Arkansas

11. Iowa State

12. Oklahoma State

13. UCLA

14. Tennessee

15. North Carolina

16. Memphis

17. Maryland

18. Georgia

19. Houston

20. Gonzaga

21. Xavier

22. Alabama

23. Virginia

24. Oklahoma

25. Kansas State

26. Indiana

27. Stanford

28. Colorado

29. Cincinnati

30. NC State

31. TCU

32. Missouri

33. West Virginia

34. Illinois

35. Ole Miss

36. Notre Dame

37. Iowa

38. New Mexico

39. Texas

40. Pittsburgh

41. LSU

42. South Carolina

43. Michigan

44. Marquette

45. Wisconsin

46. Wake Forest

47. Arizona State

48. USC

49. Georgetown

50. Butler

