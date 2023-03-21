Sections

USA TODAY High School Sports boys basketball Super 25

The USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for the week of March 20, 2023.

1. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 29-1

2. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Record: 23-2

3. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)

Record: 28-0

4. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 35-1

5. Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)

Record: 33-2

6. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 31-3

7. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 24-1

8. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Record: 32-0

9. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Record: 21-2

10. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 34-3

11. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Record: 30-1

12. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 28-3

12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 30-4

14. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 26-4

15. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 23-3

16. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.)

Record: 32-0

17. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 26-3

18. Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

Record: 27-4

19. Beaumont United (Texas)

Record: 36-2

20. Kell (Marietta, Ga.)

Record: 28-2

21. Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 26-3

22. Oak Cliff Faith (Texas)

Record: 32-3

23. Bellevue West (Neb.)

Record: 29-0

24. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland)

Record: 37-4

25. West Linn (Ore.)

Record: 30-2

In the hunt…

Dorman (S.C.)

Mater Lakes (Fla.)

Kimball (Texas)

