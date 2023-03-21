USA TODAY High School Sports boys basketball Super 25

The USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for the week of March 20, 2023.
1. Duncanville (Texas)
Record: 29-1
2. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Record: 23-2
3. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)
Record: 28-0
4. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)
Record: 35-1
5. Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)
Record: 33-2
6. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)
Record: 31-3
7. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)
Record: 24-1
8. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Record: 32-0
9. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Record: 21-2
10. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 34-3
11. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Record: 30-1
12. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Record: 28-3
12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Record: 30-4
14. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 26-4
15. Camden (N.J.)
Record: 23-3
16. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.)
Record: 32-0
17. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Record: 26-3
18. Sidwell Friends (D.C.)
Record: 27-4
19. Beaumont United (Texas)
Record: 36-2
20. Kell (Marietta, Ga.)
Record: 28-2
21. Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Record: 26-3
22. Oak Cliff Faith (Texas)
Record: 32-3
23. Bellevue West (Neb.)
Record: 29-0
24. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland)
Record: 37-4
25. West Linn (Ore.)
Record: 30-2
In the hunt…
Dorman (S.C.)
Mater Lakes (Fla.)
Kimball (Texas)
