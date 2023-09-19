USA TODAY HSS Super 25 football rankings for Sept. 19, 2023

Two top 10 teams went down last week, creating a massive shakeup in the latest USA TODAY HSS Super 25 football rankings — including one of the biggest (and argumentative) moves up the poll in recent history. Both Mater Dei (Santa, Ana. Calif.) and Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) remained ahead of the pack, with Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) rounding out the top 3.

The methodology: the HSS staff creates the Super 25 rankings while considering various data points, including strength of schedule, prospects, the more traditional stats—did the team win or lose?—as well as overall point differentials.

USA TODAY HSS Super 25: Week 4

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 1

2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Liberty (Nev.) 49-6 | PR: 2

3. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. American Heritage (Fla.) 28-16 | PR: 4

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Glenville (Ohio) 28-6 | PR: 5

5. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 1-1 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 6

6. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Lake Ridge (Texas) 76-0 | PR: 7

7. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Carver (Ga.) 31-0 | PR: 9

8. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 8

9. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 3-1 | Last Result: def. Don Bosco (N.J.) 28-7 | PR: 12

10. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 4-1 | Last Result: lost to Kahuku (Hawaii) 30-23 | PR: 3

11. Kahuku (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: def. St. John Bosco (Calif.) 48-22 | PR: NR

12. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 3-1 | Last Result: def. Western (Fla.) 48-22 | PR: 13

13. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Skyline (Texas) 42-17 | PR: 15

14. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Cedar Grove (Ga.) 56-35 | PR: 14

15. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 16

16. Colquitt County (Ga.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 17

17. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Sunrise Mountain (Ariz.) 48-0 | PR: 18

18. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Palmetto (Fla.) 15-0 | PR: 19

19. Belleville (Mich.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Dearborn (Mich.) 53-0 | PR: 20

20. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Corona del Sol (Ariz.) 42-0 | PR: 21

21. Washington (Massillon, Ohio)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. St. Edward (Ohio) 15-13 | PR: NR

22. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 2-1 | Last Result: lost to Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 28-16 | PR: 11

23. Walton (Marietta, Ga.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Marietta (Ga.) 52-8 | PR: 22

24. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 4-1 | Last Result: lost to Washington (Ohio) 15-13 | PR: 10

25. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: def. Mountain Ridge (Utah) 56-14 | PR: NR

On the rise…

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio)

Carrollton (Ga.)

McCallie (Tenn.)

