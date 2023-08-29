Opening 2023 USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25 football rankings

Big-time clashes headline the opening USA TODAY HSS Super 25, with multiple teams having already matched up in the last two weeks.

For the second straight year, it’s a California one-two punch at the top, with Mater Dei at No. 1 and St. John Bosco at No. 2.

The methodology: the HSS staff creates the Super 25 rankings while considering various data points, including strength of schedule, prospects, the more traditional stats—did the team win or lose?—as well as overall point differentials.

Of course, the massive HS football landscape always poses a gray area within the rankings, creating a “well…maybe” scenario, where On Paper vs. Playing the Game is always the argumentative shadow.

With that in mind, here are the selections for the opening 25 heading into this week’s action.

USA TODAY HSS Super 25: Aug. 29, 2023

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Bingham (Utah) 48-14

2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 20-7

3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Long Beach Poly (Calif.) 60-15

4. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 0-0 | Last Result: open up against Bishop Gorman on 9/1

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) 17-14

6. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. St. Frances Academy (Md.) 35-14

7. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: South Oak Cliff (Texas) 34-13

8. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Mallard Creek (Ga.) 10-7

9. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. The Woodlands (Texas) 38-17

10. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. McEachern (Ga.) 40-9

11. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. St. John’s (D.C.) 45-20

12. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) 28-7

13. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 0-1 | Last Result: lost to IMG (Fla.) 17-14

14. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Norcross (Ga.) 27-13

15. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 0-1 | Last Result: lost to St. John Bosco (Calif.) 20-7

16. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. Westwood (Az.) 66-7

17. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. Allen (Texas) 39-7

18. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 1-1 | Last Result: def. Santa Margarita (Calif.) 34-21

19. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. Ridge Point (Texas) 31-21

20. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. Hamilton (Ariz.) 56-20

21. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. Clearwater Academy Int. (Fla.) 28-21

22. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. Red Bank Catholic (N.J.) 24-6

23. Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Record: 1-0 | Last Result: def. American Leadership Academy (Ariz.) 39-35

24. Colquitt County (Ga.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. Stockbridge (Ga.) 47-27

25. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 0-2 | Last Result: lost to Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 35-14

On the rise…

Mission Viejo (Calif.)

Kahuku (Hawaii)

Watch:

HSS Top 5 Stars of the Week, Aug. 28

