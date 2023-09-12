USA TODAY HSS Super 25 football rankings, Sept. 12, 2023

Five new teams enter the latest USA TODAY HSS Super 25 football rankings as the action heads toward Friday and Saturday. Although it wasn’t unanimous, the trio ahead of the pack stood firm for the third consecutive week, with only minor flip-flopping in the overall top 10.

The methodology: the HSS staff creates the Super 25 rankings while considering various data points, including strength of schedule, prospects, the more traditional stats—did the team win or lose?—as well as overall point differentials.

USA TODAY HSS Super 25: Week 3

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Kahuku (Hawaii) 55-8 | PR: 1

2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Centennial (Calif.) 56-28 | PR: 2

3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. St. Frances Academy (Md.) 37-14 | PR: 3

4. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. No. 21 Bergen Catholic (N.J) 61-21 | PR: 5

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Ben Davis (Ind.) 34-14 | PR: 4

6. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 1-1 | Last Result: def. Booker T. Washington (Fla.) 38-28 | PR: 6

7. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 7

8. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Westfield (Texas) 45-9 PR: 9

9. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 8

10. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Elder 34-33 | PR: 10

11. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 11

12. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 2-1 | Last Result: def. Lakeland (Fla.) 45-24 | PR: 12

13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 2-1 | Last Result: def. Cocoa (Fla.) 37-36 | PR: 14

14. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 13

15. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last Result: def. South Oak Cliff (Texas) 54-14 | PR: 16

16. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Akins (Texas) 64-0 | PR: 17

17. Colquitt County (Ga.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Lee County (Ga.) 37-20 | PR: 21

18. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Queen Creek (Ariz.) 56-0 | PR: 18

19. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Jesuit (Fla.) 42-14 | PR: 19

20. Belleville (Mich.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Churchill (Mich.) 56-0 | PR: 23

21. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 35-10 | PR: NR

22. Walton (Ga.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Pope (Ga.) 67-7 | PR: NR

23. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Central Catholic (Calif.) 38-7 | PR: NR

24. Atascocita (Humble, Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. East St. Louis (Ill.) 43-13 | PR: NR

25. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. East (Ohio) 39-0 | PR: NR

On the rise…

Imhotep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Corner Canyon (Utah)

