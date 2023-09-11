USA TODAY HSS Top 5 Plays of the Week, Sept. 11, 2023

There’s one easy and resounding way to sum up the high school football highlights from this past week: A defensive lineman took it 94 yards to the house for a touchdown!

That must-see moment included, from both sides of the ball, these plays stood out to the HSS staff as worthy of this week’s gridiron glory…

Standing-O to the following players:

– Micah Hudson, WR, Lake Belton (Texas)

– Mark “MZ” Zakery, WR, Ben Davis High School (Ind.)

– Daniel Sellers, OLB, North Allegheny (Pa.)

– Jaylen Mbakwe, ATH, Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)

– David Stone, DL, IMG Academy (Fla.)

