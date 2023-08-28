USA TODAY HSS Top 5 Stars of the Week, Aug. 28, 2023

The high school football action was jam-packed with top performances on Friday and Saturday (Aug. 25 and 26, respectively), which made selecting the HSS Stars of the Week a difficult task.

But alas, these athletes caught our attention the most when scouring the highlight reels across the gridiron.

Standing-O to the following:

– DJ Lagway, QB, Willis (Texas)

– Jonathan Merimee, WR, St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio)

– Keelon Russell, QB, Duncanville (Texas)

– Nick Marsh, WR, River Rouge (Mich.)

– James Madison II, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Note from the HSS team: To possibly have an athlete featured in our weekly selection, DM the highlight videos to USA TODAY High School Sports on Instagram or Twitter.

