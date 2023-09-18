USA TODAY HSS Top 5 Stars of the Week, Sept. 18, 2023

Record-breaking kicks, lane-opening blocks, and a double dose of WOW from one 4-star receiver, all capped off with one of the most outstanding catches we’ve seen in high school football…

While two top 10 teams in the Super 25 went down this past Friday and Saturday—St. Edward (Ohio) and St. John Bosco (Calif.)—which shifts the focus to Tuesday’s release of the latest rankings, our attention was glued to the HSS Stars of the Week nominees.

Out of the 15-plus dynamic moments that lopped through the film room, these athletes caught our attention the most when scouring the highlight reels across the gridiron.

Standing-O to the following:

– Nolan Hauser, K, Hough (Cornelius N.C.)

– Wyatt Gilmore, TE/EDGE, Rogers Senior (Minn.)

– Tyler Yoder, CB/SS, Briar Woods High School (Ashburn, Va.)

– Talyn Taylor, WR, Geneva Community (Ill.)

– Perry Thompson, WR, Foley High School (Ala.)

Note from the HSS team: To possibly have an athlete featured in our weekly selection, DM the highlight videos to USA TODAY High School Sports on Instagram or Twitter.

