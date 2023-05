2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings

Here are the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as the 2023 season moves to the final week of May.

West Region:

1. Loyola High School (Calif.)

Record: 29-2

2. Newport Harbor High School (Calif.)

Record: 36-3

3. Clovis East High School (Calif.)

Record: 41-3

4. Punahou High School (Hawaii)

Record: 23-5

5. Moanalua High School (Hawaii)

Record: 35-4

6. Cathedral Catholic High School (Calif.)

Record: 23-4

7. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)

Record: 31-9

8. Beckman High School (Calif.)

Record: 27-7

9. Perry High School (Ariz.)

Record: 38-6-2

10. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Record: 22-10

11. Shadow Ridge High School (Nev.)

Record: 28-5

12. Highland High School (Ariz.)

Record: 37-5-2

13. Coronado High School (Nev.)

Record: 34-5

14. Olympus High School (Utah)

Record: 32-1-4

15. El Segundo High School (Calif.)

Record: 26-3

Midwest Region:

1. Glenbard West High School (Ill.)

Record: 33-2

2. Roncalli High School (Ind.)

Record: 31-5

3. Glenbrook South High School (Ill.)

Record: 33-1

4. De Smet Jesuit High School (Mo.)

Record: 33-1

5. St. Xavier High School (Ohio)

Record: 23-2

6. Lincoln-Way East High School (Ill.)

Record: 30-5

7. Lyons Township High School (Ill.)

Record: 29-6

8. Fishers High School (Ind.)

Record: 31-5

9. Barrington High School (Ill.)

Record: 26-7

10. Lowell High School (Mich.)

Record: 28-2

11. Brother Rice High School (Ill.)

Record: 28-7

12. Grand Haven High School (Mich.)

Record: 36-2

13. Olentangy Liberty High School (Ohio)

Record: 22-4

14. Hudson High School (Ohio)

Record: 24-0

15. Moeller High School (Ohio)

Record: 21-4

Northeast Region:

1. Shaler High School (Pa.)

Record: 15-1

2. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)

Record: 25-0

3. Dock Mennonite Academy (Pa.)

Record: 21-0

4. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)

Record: 26-1

5. Darien High School (Conn.)

Record: 20-0

6. Parkland High School (Pa.)

Record: 25-3-1

7. Southern Regional High School (N.J.)

Record: 24-1

8. Needham High School (Mass.)

Record: 18-0

9. North Allegheny High School (Pa.)

Record: 10-2

10. Central York High School (Pa.)

Record: 16-2

South Region:

1. Southwest Miami (Fla.)

Record: 28-2

2. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fla.)

Record: 26-4

3. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Record: 27-4

4. Kings Academy (Fla.)

Record: 26-2

5. Lake Howell High School (Fla.)

Record: 27-3