2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings

Here are the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as the 2023 season moves ahead in April.

West Region: 

1. Loyola High School (Calif.)

Record: 17-1

2. Newport Harbor High School (Calif.)

Record: 29-2

3. Clovis East High School (Calif.)

Record: 31-3

4. Beckman High School (Calif.)

Record: 26-4

5. Coronado High School (Nev.)

Record: 27-0

6. Moanalua High School (Hawaii)

Record: 30-3

7. Perry High School (Ariz.)

Record: 21-3

8. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 22-5

9. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)

Record: 21-5

10. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)

Record: 21-4

11. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 21-4

12. Highland High School (Ariz.)

Record: 19-2-1

13. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Record: 16-8

14. Mater Dei High School (Calif.)

Record: 27-9-1

15. Olympus High School (Utah)

Record: 18-0-2

 

Midwest Region:

1. Marist High School (Ill.)

Record: 14-0

2. St. Xavier High School (Ohio)

Record: 15-0

3. Fishers High School (Ind.)

Record: 15-1

4. Barrington High School (Ill.)

Record: 13-2

5. Lincoln-Way East High School (Ill.)

Record: 13-2

6. Glenbard West High School (Ill.)

Record: 10-1

7. Olentangy Liberty High School (Ohio)

Record: 13-3

8. Glenbrook North High School (Ill.)

Record: 9-3

9. Hinsdale Central High School (Ill.)

Record: 9-1

10. Moeller High School (Ohio)

Record: 11-3

11. Lyons Township High School (Ill.)

Record: 12-2

12. Brother Rice High School (Ill.)

Record: 6-2

13. Roncalli High School (Ind.)

Record: 12-3

14. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Ind.)

Record: 12-2

15. Cathedral High School (Ind.)

Record: 16-3

 

Northeast Region:

1. Shaler Area High School (Pa.)

Record: 9-0

2. Dock Mennonite Academy (Pa.)

Record: 12-0

3. Cumberland Valley High School (Pa.)

Record: 7-1

4. Old Bridge (N.J.)

Record: 8-0

5. Northeastern High School (Pa.)

Record: 12-6

6. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)

Record: 9-1

7. Darien High School (Conn.)

Record: 6-0

8. Southern Regional High School (N.J.)

Record: 8-1

9. Central York High School (Pa.)

Record: 3-1

10. Needham High School (Mass.)

Record: 6-0

 

South Region: 

1. Belen Jesuit High School (Fla.)

Record: 15-1

2. Southwest Miami (Fla.)

Record: 15-2

3. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fla.)

Record: 14-3

4. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Record: 16-3

5. Cypress Bay High School (Fla.)

Record: 14-2

