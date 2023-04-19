2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings

Here are the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as the 2023 season moves ahead in April.
West Region:
1. Loyola High School (Calif.)
Record: 17-1
2. Newport Harbor High School (Calif.)
Record: 29-2
3. Clovis East High School (Calif.)
Record: 31-3
4. Beckman High School (Calif.)
Record: 26-4
5. Coronado High School (Nev.)
Record: 27-0
6. Moanalua High School (Hawaii)
Record: 30-3
7. Perry High School (Ariz.)
Record: 21-3
8. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 22-5
9. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)
Record: 21-5
10. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)
Record: 21-4
11. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Record: 21-4
12. Highland High School (Ariz.)
Record: 19-2-1
13. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)
Record: 16-8
14. Mater Dei High School (Calif.)
Record: 27-9-1
15. Olympus High School (Utah)
Record: 18-0-2
Midwest Region:
1. Marist High School (Ill.)
Record: 14-0
2. St. Xavier High School (Ohio)
Record: 15-0
3. Fishers High School (Ind.)
Record: 15-1
4. Barrington High School (Ill.)
Record: 13-2
5. Lincoln-Way East High School (Ill.)
Record: 13-2
6. Glenbard West High School (Ill.)
Record: 10-1
7. Olentangy Liberty High School (Ohio)
Record: 13-3
8. Glenbrook North High School (Ill.)
Record: 9-3
9. Hinsdale Central High School (Ill.)
Record: 9-1
10. Moeller High School (Ohio)
Record: 11-3
11. Lyons Township High School (Ill.)
Record: 12-2
12. Brother Rice High School (Ill.)
Record: 6-2
13. Roncalli High School (Ind.)
Record: 12-3
14. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Ind.)
Record: 12-2
15. Cathedral High School (Ind.)
Record: 16-3
Northeast Region:
1. Shaler Area High School (Pa.)
Record: 9-0
2. Dock Mennonite Academy (Pa.)
Record: 12-0
3. Cumberland Valley High School (Pa.)
Record: 7-1
4. Old Bridge (N.J.)
Record: 8-0
5. Northeastern High School (Pa.)
Record: 12-6
6. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)
Record: 9-1
7. Darien High School (Conn.)
Record: 6-0
8. Southern Regional High School (N.J.)
Record: 8-1
9. Central York High School (Pa.)
Record: 3-1
10. Needham High School (Mass.)
Record: 6-0
South Region:
1. Belen Jesuit High School (Fla.)
Record: 15-1
2. Southwest Miami (Fla.)
Record: 15-2
3. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fla.)
Record: 14-3
4. Winter Park High School (Fla.)
Record: 16-3
5. Cypress Bay High School (Fla.)
Record: 14-2